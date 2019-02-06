XRegister
06/02/2019 - 12:37 GMT

No Arsenal Deal Done For Winger, But Gunners Have Had Agent Contact

 




Arsenal have not agreed a deal to snap up Genk winger Leandro Trossard at the end of the season, though there has been contact between the Gunners and the player's agent in recent months. 

The Gunners are expected to have money to spend in the summer transfer window, unlike in January, when they had to wheel and deal in the loan market.




It has been claimed in some quarters that Arsenal have already put a deal in place for the summer in the shape of Trossard.

However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, there is no agreement in place for the 24-year-old to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.
 


Arsenal are alive to the winger's talents though and have had contact with his agent in recent months.

Trossard has clocked up 29 appearances across all competitions for Genk this season, chipping in with an impressive 17 goals and eight assists.
 


Genk have the winger under contract until the summer of 2021, but the jury is out on whether he will see out his deal at the Belgian club.

Trossard's feats have helped Genk to sit top of the Belgian league at present.
 