I’ll Be Done And Dusted After This Contract – Celtic Skipper Scott Brown

Celtic skipper Scott Brown has revealed that he has enjoyed every single moment of his stay at the club, but thinks the contract he recently signed will be his last.



The veteran midfielder signed a two-year contract extension with the Hoops on the final day of the January transfer window, which allow him to stay at the club until at least 2021.











Brown, who turns 34 this June, will be 36 when his current contract with the Gers expires, and insists that it will spell the end of his career.



At such and advanced age, the former Scottish international feels that it would be difficult to play 60 games a season, and in spite of manager Brendan Rodgers using his squad well and rotating in order not to overwork the players, he will be done and dusted.





“I think this definitely will be my last contract”, Brown told Celtic View.



“I’ll be coming up for 36 by the time this deal ends, and it’ll get to a stage where the body says, no, you can’t keep pushing for 60 games a season, especially here, because the schedule is so hard for everybody.





“We’re lucky enough that we’ve got a big squad and a great manager who can give you time out and knows when you’ve been struggling through injury, and knows when to chop and change players.



"So it’s good in that way, but two more years at this club is something to look forward to.



“As I said, it’s been such a long time and I’ve enjoyed every single moment of it, but I think, after the two years, that’ll be me done and dusted."



And Brown, who was wanted by Western Melbourne in Australia, admits he wants to see out his career at Celtic.



“I couldn’t love playing for any other team like I do this one though.



"Celtic’s been part of my life for so long and as long as I feel like I can perform to the standards required here, I want to play my football here.”



Brown made his 500th appearance for Celtic in December.

