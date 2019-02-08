Bigger Clubs In Turkey And Austria Wanted Me – Liverpool Loanee Explains Anfield Exit Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi has admitted he had options in Austria and Turkey in the January transfer window, but wanted to go back on loan to Belgian side Mouscron.



The 21-year-old Nigerian striker spent last term on loan at Mouscron, but in the summer was sent on loan to another Belgian club in the shape of Gent for the season.











However, the Liverpool youngster struggled to make an impact at Gent and by the time the January window rolled around was ready to move on.



Awoniyi says he had options to move to clubs elsewhere, and to bigger sides, but he had his heart set on linking up with Mouscron again.





The striker told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad: "After Gent I could have gone to the bigger clubs from Turkey, Austria and Belgium, but I wanted to go back to Mouscron."



Awoniyi feels that as a loanee, at Gent the pressure was on to make an instant impact.





"As a loan player, you have to make an impact immediately, otherwise they go with boys who are under contract at the club."



Awoniyi has made a quick impact back at Mouscron, scoring two goals in three league games, including against league leaders Genk in a shock 2-1 win for his side.



He has yet to make a single senior team appearance for Liverpool, but the Reds have also sent him on loan spells at FSV Frankfurt and NEC Nijmegen as they look to speed his development.

