06 October 2018

08/02/2019 - 13:24 GMT

Man City Best Team In Europe But Winning Champions League Tough – Maurizio Sarri

 




Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has insisted that Manchester City are the best team in Europe at the moment, but conceded that winning the Champions League will still be difficult for them.

Manchester City have returned to the top of the Premier League on goal difference this week following their win over Everton on Wednesday night, albeit playing a game fewer than Liverpool.




Guardiola and his side are trying to become the first since Manchester United in 2009 to defend their Premier League title and Sarri has conceded that his Chelsea side are nowhere close to the title race at the moment.

Asked if he believes Chelsea are in the race, the Italian said in a press conference via Chelsea TV: “No, at the moment I don’t think so. I think we can fight for the top four this season, no more.
 


“We can win something, of course, but Premier League there is fighting between Manchester City and Liverpool.”

Manchester City are also being backed to go deep into the Champions League and even win their first European crown.
 


And while Sarri feels Guardiola’s team are the best in Europe, he admits that winning the Champions League remains a mightily tough task for any team.

“I think City are the best team in Europe, [but] it is difficult to win the Champions League.”
 