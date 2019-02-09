XRegister
X
09/02/2019 - 14:02 GMT

Trent Alexander-Arnold On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes as they play host to Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds were knocked off the top of the Premier League table by Manchester City in midweek and will be keen to return to the summit today, even if only temporarily.




Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain long term absentees for Liverpool, while centre-back Dejan Lovren is still out.

Boss Jurgen Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while for his centre-back pairing he selects Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk. Georginio Wijnaldum slots into midfield with Naby Keita and Fabinho, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are up top.

If Klopp needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Trent Alexander-Arnold and Adam Lallana.

 


Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth

Alisson, Milner, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Mignolet, Henderson, Sturridge, Lallana, Origi, Camacho, Alexander-Arnold
 