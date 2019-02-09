XRegister
X
06 October 2018

09/02/2019 - 22:32 GMT

You Can See Jordan Rossiter’s Quality – Bury Boss On Rangers Loanee

 




Bury boss Ryan Lowe believes it is clear to see that Jordan Rossiter, on loan from Rangers, is a quality player and insists the Shakers did their homework on him. 

The English League Two side snapped Rossiter up on loan in the January transfer window, with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard looking to secure the midfielder regular first team football.




Lowe brought Rossiter off the bench in Bury's 1-1 draw at home against Crawley, while the midfielder was handed a start in the Shakers' 3-2 win away at Morecambe on Saturday.

The Bury boss believes the Rangers star has already shown the quality he has, but insists that Rossiter was not signed just because he is a big name.
 


"Jordan was excellent when he came on last week and you've seen his qualities there again [today]", Lowe told iFollow Bury.

"We know who is about, we don't just go and pick the players who've got a so-called name.
 


"We do our due-diligence on them and our homework on them."

Bury sit inside the automatic promotion places in the League One standings, with the Shakers sitting third on 57 points, a cushion of five-points over fourth placed Colchester United.
 