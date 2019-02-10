As Far As I Know He’s Sick – Groningen Coach On Transfer Talk Around Leeds Linked Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Groningen coach Danny Buijs is in the dark over a possible departure for Leeds United linked attacker Mimoun Mahi, but admits if the 24-year-old does leave he will be hugely difficult to replace.



The Dutch top flight side managed to keep hold of Mahi throughout the January transfer window, but with transfer windows still open in a number of countries, including Switzerland, Russia and the Ukraine, there is speculation over the Morocco international's future.











Mahi missed Groningen's 2-1 win over Vitesse on Sunday, but Buijs says that he only knows that the attacker said he was ill with the flu on Friday.



"On Friday, he reported sick to me and the doctor", the Groningen coach told FOX Sports.





Pressed on transfer speculation, the coach said: "I really do not want to say anything about that.



"I think there are still a number of markets open, including Russia, and it is not out of the question that something will happen to players, but as far as I know, Mimoun is sick, and that is all the doctor told me."





Mahi has been linked with being of interest to English Championship club Leeds and Buijs admits that the Morocco international would not be an easy man to replace.



"You cannot just replace a type [of player] like Mimoun.



"That is clear.



"He is a guy with specific qualities.



"He can score a goal, is creative, can play in multiple positions and is a very good player for us."



So far this season Mahi has clocked 16 appearances in the Eredivisie for Groningen, chipping in with five goals and five assists.

