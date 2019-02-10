XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/02/2019 - 19:41 GMT

Definition of Madness – Former Chelsea Star Tears Into Maurizio Sarri After Man City Pasting

 




Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair thinks that boss Maurizio Sarri is following the definition of madness by deploying the same system time and time again when it is clearly not working. 

Sarri opted for his usual formation at Manchester City, as Chelsea were blown away 6-0 by Pep Guardiola's men, and all the Italian's changes from the bench were like for like replacements.




Sarri said after the match that his side now have a problem with playing away from home, but Sinclair thinks the Italian's refusal to change is the real issue.

He said after the match on Chelsea TV: "For me the definition of madness is you keep trying the same things over and over again and it doesn't work and you keep doing it.
 


"So at some point you've got to change what you're doing.

"You can't just look at it and say since January away from home it's not happening – do something about it", Sinclair stressed.
 


"In this game it was screaming out for [N’Golo] Kante to go and protect the back four and it's not happened.

"Get Kante alongside Jorginho at 4-0 down to limit the damages."

And looking ahead, with Chelsea facing a tough month both domestically and in Europe, Sinclair says he has seen nothing to suggest Sarri will shake things up.

"I don't see any indication from the manager that he is looking to do anything else."

Chelsea are now outside the top four in the Premier League, sitting in sixth place, level on points with Arsenal and a point behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side.
 