XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/02/2019 - 12:32 GMT

Oliver Skipp Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leicester Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Claude Puel's Leicester City side to Wembley for a Premier League encounter this afternoon.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool by making sure his men do not slip up against the Foxes.




Eric Dier misses out due to a virus, while Spurs also remain without Ben Davies (groin). Dele Alli and Harry Kane continue to be sidelined.

Tottenham have Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back Pochettino picks Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as the centre-back pairing. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko slot into midfield, while Oliver Skipp, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son support Fernando Llorente.

If Tottenham need to make changes then they have options on the bench, including Lucas Moura and Juan Foyth.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leicester City

Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Skipp, Eriksen, Son, Llorente

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Foyth, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Lucas
 