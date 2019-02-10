Oliver Skipp Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leicester Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Claude Puel's Leicester City side to Wembley for a Premier League encounter this afternoon.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool by making sure his men do not slip up against the Foxes.











Eric Dier misses out due to a virus, while Spurs also remain without Ben Davies (groin). Dele Alli and Harry Kane continue to be sidelined.



Tottenham have Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back Pochettino picks Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as the centre-back pairing. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko slot into midfield, while Oliver Skipp, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son support Fernando Llorente.



If Tottenham need to make changes then they have options on the bench, including Lucas Moura and Juan Foyth.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leicester City



Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Skipp, Eriksen, Son, Llorente



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Foyth, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Lucas

