We’re Ready For Valencia’s Quality – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic will be ready for the first leg of their Europa League test against Spanish giants Valencia on Thursday night and are ready to go up against Los Che's quality.



Celtic ensured progression in the Scottish Cup on Sunday by swatting aside St Johnstone 5-0 at Celtic Park to prepare for the visit of the Spanish side in fine fashion.











Valencia will represent a tougher test for Celtic in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie, Rodgers admits, but he insists the Bhoys are excited for the challernge and will be ready.



"We know it is a big step up for us on Thursday in terms of quality but I can't complain", Rodgers was quoted as saying by STV.





"We are into the middle of February and we haven't conceded a goal, working very hard, players looking fresh and playing at a really good level.



"So it was good preparation. We bring big confidence into the game. We understand the level of opponent.





"We are so excited for the game, it is a great game for us, the first leg of a European tie and we will be ready for it", the Celtic boss added.



Valencia played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday in La Liga action against Real Sociedad and, sitting eighth in the Spanish top flight and adrift of the top four Champions League spots, will be keen to ensure progress against Celtic.



The Bhoys though will be looking to take an advantage to Spain for the second leg.

