I’m Expecting Lots – Malmo Skipper Issues Rallying Cry To Fans Ahead of Chelsea Game

Malmo captain Markus Rosenberg has indicated that he is expecting the home crowd to create a tough atmosphere for Chelsea on Thursday night.



Chelsea are coming into the game battered and bruised following their 6-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday and are looking for some redemption in the Europa League.











The west London club remain the favourites to beat Malmo over two legs in the round of 32 and qualify for the next stage, while the Swedish side also do not have a great record at home against some of the bigger teams of Europe.



PSG decimated Malmo 5-0 in 2015 in the Champions League and Real Madrid scored a comfortable 2-0 win at the Swedbank Stadium in the same season.





But Rosenborg is expecting a different kind of game because of the knockout nature of the tie against Chelsea.



And he is keen to see the home crowd create a raucous atmosphere and make it difficult for Chelsea.





The striker told Swedish daily Aftonbladet: “The bigger the team that come here, the more people come to take a look at the opposition.



“But this match is a little different to facing Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]’s PSG or Real Madrid.



“Then it was a group game, but this is a knockout round.



“It will be a bit like a qualifier and I have high expectations from the crowd, high demands.”



Maurizio Sarri is under pressure to save his job at Chelsea and will be keen to see his side avoid any slip-ups on Thursday night.

