Join Us – Liverpool Duo’s Appeal To Bundesliga Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool stars Naby Keita and Sadio Mane are keen to see RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner join them at Anfield.



Werner is considered one of the top young strikers in European football at the moment and has caught the eye of a number of top sides.











With 13 top flight goals for RB Leipzig, the striker is enjoying another fruitful season and Liverpool are one of the clubs who have been regularly linked with an interest in him.



Keita is a big admirer of his former RB Leipzig team-mate, who he feels should seek a change and is prepared to be in his ears if Werner shows an interest in moving to Anfield.





The midfielder told German magazine SportBild: “We played very well together at Leipzig and he was one of my best friends.



“It’s clear that he needs a change and I’d ask Timo to join us at Liverpool.”





Mane also believes Werner has all the attributes of a top striker and indicated that he would love to play alongside him in the same Liverpool team.



“I like his way of playing: very powerful, good finisher and always gives 100 per cent.



“If he wants to join us, we would love to welcome him in our team.”



Werner has a contract until 2020 with RB Leipzig and could be the subject of big money offers in the summer.

