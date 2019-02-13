Rangers Goalkeeper Fails With Appeal, Banned For Two Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has been slapped with a two-match ban after failing with his appeal against a charge of violent conduct.



The Gers shot-stopper was hit with the charge following Rangers' 4-2 win at Aberdeen after he was involved in an incident with Dons midfielder Lewis Ferguson.











McGregor was deemed to have kicked out at Ferguson and has failed with an appeal against the charge, meaning he is now banned for two matches.



The goalkeeper will miss Rangers' games against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.





Rangers are due to take on St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership encounter on Saturday, before then locking horns with Kilmarnock in a Scottish Cup replay.



McGregor's suspension is likely to mean an opportunity for Wes Foderingham between the sticks.





Foderingham was the number 1 at Ibrox last season, but the arrival of McGregor in the summer saw him relegated to understudy duties.



Rangers also saw Alfredo Morelos sent off at Aberdeen and he has been banned for three games.

