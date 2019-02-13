Should Have Got All Three Points At Sunderland, Bemoans Blackpool Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips believes the Seasiders should have beaten Sunderland during their trip to Wearside on Tuesday in League One action.



The Tangerines conceded a late goal with just 15 minutes of normal time remaining at the Stadium of Light to let the Black Cats salvage a crucial point on Tuesday night.











Despite not starting the game as favourites, the visitors were resilient until they conceded and seemed like they could seal maximum points after taking a first half lead through Armand Gnanduillet.



However, after being denied a penalty in the first half, Blackpool were left further frustrated when Jack Baldwin netted the equaliser that saved the hosts’ blushes on the night.





And in the wake of their unfortunate second half at the Stadium of Light, McPhillips is of the view that Blackpool should have beaten Sunderland.



The Seasiders’ boss also admitted the team are disappointed with the result after having taken the lead in the first half and stressed his men deserved to be awarded a penalty for the foul on Antony Evans.





“We’d have probably took a point before the game, but there’s real disappointment in the dressing room and frustration really that we haven’t got all three”, McPhillips told the club’s official website.



“We certainly thought that we should have had a penalty, it’s as simple as that.



"If you get the penalty and score your penalty, then you’re in the driving seat.



“Overall, the lads are disappointed and upset.



"To come here, get a point and be upset is a credit to them.”



Blackpool, who are currently eighth in the League One table, will next face fifth-placed Charlton Athletic at the Valley on Saturday, while Sunderland play on Friday night at home against Accrington.

