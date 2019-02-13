This Big Clue Told Me Rangers Believe In Title Chances – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Steven Smith thinks the Gers’ transfer activity in January is a big clue that they are confident they do have a title battle with Celtic on their hands.



The Light Blues return to action in the Scottish Premiership when they lock horns with sixth-placed St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday.











Despite suffering a defeat to Kilmarnock in their first game after the mid-season break in Scotland, Rangers continue to remain within touching distance of Celtic, who have a six-point lead at the summit of the league table.



And even though the Gers failed to build on their Old Firm derby win over Celtic in December, Smith feels their transfer activity during January suggests the mood surrounding Ibrox is positive.





The former Ger believes the additions of Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis, albeit on a loan basis, signifies the fact that Rangers think they can push Celtic right down to the wire in the title race.



Smith also feels the Gers now have a healthy combination of experienced players in the dressing room and a relentless manager, who is fully aware of his goals at the club.





“Rangers have experienced players in the changing room but they have got a manager that is ruthless and relentless and knows what his goals are”, Smith was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“The signings of Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis in the window told me that Rangers believe they can win the title, especially after the high of the Old Firm game.



“They didn’t see the disappointment of the Kilmarnock game coming but that window told me that Rangers think they can challenge for the title.”



Rangers registered an impressive 4-2 win over Aberdeen at a hostile Pittodrie during their last outing in the Premiership.

