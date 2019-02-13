XRegister
06 October 2018

13/02/2019 - 12:16 GMT

Tottenham Can Score Lot of Goals Against Dortmund – Former Premier League Star

 




Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has told Tottenham Hotspur they are capable of scoring goals against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this evening.

The north Londoners resume their European adventure when they host Bundesliga leaders Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at Wembley tonight.




Spurs comfortably came out on top when the two sides met in the group stage of the competition last season, but are expected to face a sterner challenge from a rejuvenated Dortmund under Lucien Favre.

Despite their reputation so far this term, Dortmund will be without the services of key personnel in defence and Nicol feels it could be an advantage for Spurs.
 


The former Premier League defender claimed that Dortmund tend to struggle even with their usual back-four and says that the injuries to Lukasz Piszczek and Julian Weigl could expose them even further.

Nicol also insisted Spurs can use the opportunity to score a lot of goals and effectively kill the two-legged affair, if they manage to maintain their defensive stability.
 


“Dortmund have got trouble when they have got their usual back-four, now they’ve got injuries”, Nicol said on the ESPN FC show.

“Piszczek’s out, who is the only experienced one, Weigl is out, so they have lost two of their back-four, which as I said, at their best, struggle.

“So this is a huge opportunity for Tottenham to get some goals and maybe kill this tie.

“If Tottenham can sort their backline out, because at the weekend against Leicester, they were absolutely atrocious.

"If they give Borussia the chances that Leicester got, then they are in trouble.

“But as I said, for me it’s all about Tottenham, if they are on song going forward, they can score a lot of goals against Dortmund.”

Dortmund will also be without the services of their star performers Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer for the first leg against Spurs.
 