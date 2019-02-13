XRegister
13/02/2019 - 14:10 GMT

Tottenham Fans Respect Mauricio Pochettino’s Loyalty – UK Ambassador

 




UK ambassador to Argentina, Mark Kent, believes that the Tottenham Hotspur fans respect that Mauricio Pochettino has remained loyal to the club.

Argentine tactician Pochettino has worked wonders at Spurs since being appointed as manager in 2014.




Pochettino has managed to keep Tottenham in the upper echelons of the Premier League, despite limited financial backing, and Spurs regularly enjoy Champions League campaigns.

He has not been short of offers to leave Spurs, with Manchester United the latest club claimed to want him.
 


But Pochettino has stayed put and Kent feels that his loyalty has earned him huge respect from the Tottenham fans.

The UK ambassador told Argentine outlet infobae, when asked about Pochettino seeming at home in England: "I believe that human beings adapt to everything.
 


"But the people of Tottenham respect loyalty to their team.

"He rejected very important offers because they have a long term project.

"Today, they are better than my team Arsenal, who previously always had an advantage of several points over them."

Pochettino currently has Tottenham sitting in third place in the Premier League, nine points clear of fourth placed Manchester United, and ten points in front of Arsenal.

Tottenham are also still involved in the Champions League and are preparing to take on Borussia Dortmund over two legs in their last 16 tie.
 