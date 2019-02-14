Arsenal and Juventus Target Tipped To Sign New Roma Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Juventus target Nicolo Zaniolo is tipped to sign a new contract with Roma at the end of the season.



Inter agreed to let the teenage midfielder join Roma last summer as part of the deal to sign Radja Nainggolan, and Zaniolo has excelled at the Stadio Olimpico this season.











The midfielder has gradually become a certain starter at Roma and scored a brace against FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday to provide further evidence of his quality.



The 19-year-old has already emerged as a possible target for Juventus next summer and even Arsenal have been considering making a move for him at the end of the season.





But Roma are ready to tie him up on a new long term contract, and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the player is expected to sign on improved terms with the Serie A giants.



Roma and his family have decided to postpone talks over a new deal until the end of the season, but the relationship between the parties is serene and a possible agreement is in place.





Zaniolo is expected to put pen to paper on a new five-year deal worth €2m per season, which could rise to around €2.5m based on his performances.



Despite interest from Juventus and Arsenal, Roma are now tipped to keep hold of him.

