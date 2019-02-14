XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/02/2019 - 11:46 GMT

Dortmund Just Fell Apart Under Spurs Pressure – Former England Star

 




Former England full-back Lee Dixon feels that Borussia Dortmund cracked comprehensively under the pressure from Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Spurs recorded a healthy advantage over the Bundesliga leaders with a convincing 3-0 win during their first leg Champions League round of 16 tie at Wembley on Wednesday.




The north Londoners sealed the advantage over Dortmund courtesy of a second half strike from Heung-Min Son and late goals from Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente.

In the wake of their impressive win at home during the first leg, Dixon feels that Dortmund wilted comprehensively under the pressure from the hosts at Wembley.
 


The former Arsenal defender also insisted Spurs will know it is just half time in the overall context of the tie, but admitted it will be difficult for Dortmund to complete a dramatic comeback in the second leg.

“Dortmund fell apart under the pressure and the intensity from Tottenham; they just couldn't deal with it”, Dixon said on BBC Radio 5 live after the match.
 


“The first goal came at a brilliant time.

“Each man did a little bit more at the start of the second half.

“But as a player you will say 'half time' the fans can go off and say what they like but Mauricio Pochettino will have to tell his players it's only 'half time'.

“But it will be a tough ask for Dortmund to go on and beat this Tottenham side now.”

Tottenham will face both Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League before the return leg against Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on 6th March.
 