He Will Achieve Greatness – Former Roma Star On Arsenal Target

Former Roma striker Gianfranco Zigoni has tipped Juventus and Arsenal target Nicolo Zaniolo to achieve greatness as a player in the future.



Zaniolo, who was picked by Giallorossi sporting director Monchi as a makeweight in a deal that saw Radja Nainggolan move in the opposite direction, linked up with the capital club last summer.











The 19-year-old has quickly settled in under Eusebio Di Francesco in Rome, becoming one of the Giallorossi’s most exciting and most promising players so far this term.



And his stellar performances have not gone unnoticed, with both Juventus and Arsenal being linked with serious interest in luring him away from the Stadio Olimpico in the summer.





Zaniolo’s stock further increased after his brace against FC Porto in a last 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday and Zigoni, who represented both Juventus and Roma in his playing career, has tipped the midfielder for greatness.



The former Giallorossi striker insisted Zaniolo has all the requisite tools to become a great player in the future by drawing comparisons with the legendary Francesco Totti.





“He seems to me like a serious boy who commits himself”, Zigoni told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“And he has his feet on the ground, perhaps due to the advice of his father, who was a footballer.



“He has everything to become a great person, even if he is not Totti.



“Francesco is unique, from another planet, but Zaniolo will become a great player.”



Roma are plotting talks to lock down Zaniolo to a long-term contract at the end of the season amidst interest from Juventus and Arsenal.



But Zigoni's words are likely to further confirm to Arsenal and Juventus that they have made the right decision to pursue the midfielder.

