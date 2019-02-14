It Would Be Reward – Bundesliga Striker On Becoming Olivier Giroud’s Successor For France

Follow @insidefutbol





Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller has indicated that he would love to get an opportunity to be Olivier Giroud’s successor in the France squad.



Giroud has seen his opportunities diminish at Chelsea and there are question marks over whether he will be part of France’s plans going forward due to a lack of game time.











Didier Deschamps is an admirer of the qualities Giroud brings to the table, but the France coach could have a replacement in mind in Haller, who has similar qualities to the Chelsea striker.



The Frenchman has caught the eye this season in the Bundesliga, scoring eleven league goals for Eintracht Frankfurt in the German top flight and was even linked with a move to Newcastle United in January.





The 24-year-old is flattered by the comparisons with Giroud and is keen to get an opportunity to play for France.



However, he admits it will depend on what kind of player Deschamps wants in his attacking line going forward.





Asked about the comparisons with Giroud and getting closer to a France call-up, Haller told French outlet So Foot: “It depends how the coach sees things in the future.



“We know how he plays and the coach must be interested in you and your qualities, your style and the way you play and how it fits in the France team.



“I cannot say if I am close to or not, but I will do everything to have this opportunity, it would be a nice reward.”



Haller has represented France in youth football and scored 13 goals in 20 appearances for the France Under-21s.

