XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/02/2019 - 14:16 GMT

It Would Be Reward – Bundesliga Striker On Becoming Olivier Giroud’s Successor For France

 




Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller has indicated that he would love to get an opportunity to be Olivier Giroud’s successor in the France squad.

Giroud has seen his opportunities diminish at Chelsea and there are question marks over whether he will be part of France’s plans going forward due to a lack of game time.




Didier Deschamps is an admirer of the qualities Giroud brings to the table, but the France coach could have a replacement in mind in Haller, who has similar qualities to the Chelsea striker.

The Frenchman has caught the eye this season in the Bundesliga, scoring eleven league goals for Eintracht Frankfurt in the German top flight and was even linked with a move to Newcastle United in January.
 


The 24-year-old is flattered by the comparisons with Giroud and is keen to get an opportunity to play for France.

However, he admits it will depend on what kind of player Deschamps wants in his attacking line going forward.
 


Asked about the comparisons with Giroud and getting closer to a France call-up, Haller told French outlet So Foot: “It depends how the coach sees things in the future.

“We know how he plays and the coach must be interested in you and your qualities, your style and the way you play and how it fits in the France team.

“I cannot say if I am close to or not, but I will do everything to have this opportunity, it would be a nice reward.”

Haller has represented France in youth football and scored 13 goals in 20 appearances for the France Under-21s.
 