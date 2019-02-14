Matthijs de Ligt Should Join Liverpool – Former Netherlands Star Offers View

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Netherlands winger Rene van der Gijp believes Matthijs de Ligt should join Liverpool as it could benefit Dutch football in the long run.



De Ligt is expected to be one of the most in-demand players in the summer and clubs have already been queuing up for the 19-year-old Ajax captain.











Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus have been linked with an interest in the defender, and Ajax are expecting to sell him at the end of the season for a massive sum of money.



But away from his stated suitors, Van der Gijp believes if De Ligt joins Liverpool, it would be a huge boost for the Netherlands as he will be playing alongside Virgil van Dijk week-in-week-out.





He believes the Dutch national team would reap the benefits of their top two centre-backs playing together at club level.



The former Netherlands winger was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “It would be great for Dutch football if those two defenders can play alongside each other for five to six years.





“Then you are getting the best centre-back pairing in Europe.”



Ajax are expecting to earn a fee in the region of €80m for De Ligt in the summer.

