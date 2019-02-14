Only Time Will Tell If Declan Rice Is Right – Chris Hughton

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton believes that choosing between the Republic of Ireland and England must have been a difficult for West Ham star Declan Rice.



Hughton won a total of 53 caps for Ireland, making his international debut in 1979 and turning out in the famous green shirt until 1991.











And when asked about young Rice's decision to opt for England over playing for the Republic of Ireland, Hughton said that whether it is the right decision will only be seen once Rice's overall appearances for the Three Lions at the end of his career are taken into account.



Reflecting on his time as a player, the 60-year-old said that he did not have the choice as he was only offered the chance to represent the Republic of Ireland.





But since Rice had the option it must have been a difficult decision, and whether it is the right one will only be seen with the passage of time, the Brighton boss says.



"I was asked by the Republic of Ireland to represent them. I jumped at the chance. England wasn't there for me", Hughton was quoted as saying by the BBC.





"Declan has a choice.



"Nobody will know if he has made the right decision until we see how many England caps he has.



"It's disappointing but it will have been a difficult decision."



Rice has been in impressive form for West Ham this season, appearing in 23 of their 26 league matches, and has even added to the scoresheet once.

