Sunderland Boss Jack Ross Sees Friday Game Opportunity

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has admitted that playing on Friday night will be a psychological incentive for his team as they aim to put pressure on their rivals for promotion.



The Black Cats host Accrington Stanley in a League One match on Friday, while their promotion rivals are in action a day later.











Ross admits that the scenario as it stands will give his team a psychological opportunity as the Black Cats will have the chance to put themselves in a good position before everyone plays.



However, that advantage will only be valid if the hosts manage to get the three points and the players will have to put in every effort to ensure that, the manager insists.





"There’s an obvious psychological incentive", Ross said at a press conference.



"We can put ourselves in a good position before everyone else plays.



"Tomorrow night is about us going out to try and produce a winning performance."





On Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Blackpool, Ross added that while he was pleased with his team's attacking prowess, it was disappointing to see that they could not capitalise on the chances created.



But the goal on Friday will be to continue with similar display against Accrington Stanley, Ross says.



"I was really pleased with what I saw from an attacking sense on Tuesday.



"The frustrating thing the other night was that we didn’t capitalise on the chances we created.



"The next challenge is to do it again on Friday and make it the norm."



The Black Cats are currently placed fourth in the League One table with 58 points from 30 league games.

