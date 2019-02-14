This Rangers Star Shines In Latter Stages of Seasons – Former Ger Tips Player To Step Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Andrew Little believes Kyle Lafferty needs to step up in the absence of Alfredo Morelos and feels the forward shines in the latter stages of seasons.



Lafferty, who has struggled for regular playing time since the win over Hamilton in December, is expected to get an opportunity with the ban enforced on Morelos.











The Colombian was sent off during the win at Pittodrie last week and he will serve a three-match suspension for his actions against Aberdeen.



Jermain Defoe started during the 0-0 draw against Kilmarnock last Saturday and Lafferty could be considered alongside the Bournemouth loanee for the games against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, as Morelos serves the remainder of his suspension.





And in the wake of the disciplinary action against Morelos, Little has insisted that Lafferty will be eyeing making the best of any opportunities that come to him in the next few games.



The former Ger believes that Lafferty tends to shine during the latter stages of seasons and admitted the Northern Irishman is more than capable of rising up to the occasion in the absence of Morelos.





“Steven Gerrard wanted a competitive squad, he knows he has options all over the pitch now”, Little told the official Rangers podcast.



“And whenever things like these happen, however unfairly it may have been, it’s a great opportunity for someone else and Kyle Lafferty, I know for a fact, this stage of the season is when he shines.



“We’ve all seen it in the past, we know what he is capable of.



"He is a big man for the big occasion and he is going to get more chances now and it’s up to him to do exactly what he is capable of.”



Lafferty, who returned for a second spell at Ibrox from Hearts in August, has netted four goals from 19 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers this term.

