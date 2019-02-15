Celtic Gave Ball Away Too Cheaply – Former Top Flight Boss On Valencia Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Dundee United manager Peter Houston has blamed the Celtic players for giving the ball away too cheaply during their defeat against Valencia in the Europa League.



The Hoops were handed a huge blow in their hopes of securing progression to the last 16 of the Europa League during their 2-0 defeat to Valencia at Parkhead on Thursday.











Brendan Rodgers’ men conceded goals from Denis Cheryshev and Ruben Sobrino either side of half time to condemn themselves to a disadvantage ahead of the away leg in Spain next week.



And in the wake of their disappointing defeat at Parkhead, Houston has blamed the Celtic players for giving the ball away too cheaply and shooting themselves in the foot.





Houston claimed the confidence evaporated quickly as soon as Celtic started conceding possession and called out several key first team players, including Scott Brown and Callum McGregor, for the dire display.



“The confidence went quickly when Celtic started giving the ball away”, Houston said on BBC Sportsound.





“Scott Brown in the first half gave three or four away.



"Then McGregor, who in my opinion is one of the best players in Scotland this season, started giving the ball away cheaply.



“Oliver Burke wasn't holding the ball in.



"He was trying to play it off in one. Every single member of the team was cheap.



“The full-backs copped out by going back the way all the time.



"Not only Emilio Izaguirre, Jeremy Toljan was doing the same. That's the safety option.”



Celtic will next face Kilmarnock away from home on Sunday before they take the trip to face Valencia at the Mestalla in the return leg on 21st January.

