Claim From France: N’Golo Kante Could Consider Chelsea Exit

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is considering the prospect of leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, it has been claimed in France.



Maurizio Sarri’s use of Kante in the Chelsea midfield this season has come under the scanner and a string of poor results has not helped the Italian’s cause.











The Frenchman won two league titles at Leicester and Chelsea playing as the defensive midfielder, but Sarri has deployed Jorginho in that role and Kante has been shifted to the right of a three-man midfield.



Despite a few good performances, Kante has looked uncomfortable in a box-to-box role and is struggling to hit his previous heights.





And according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, the midfielder is considering leaving Chelsea at the end of the season despite recently signing a new contract.



The Frenchman has not taken any decision yet, but he is leaning towards pushing to quitting Chelsea.





Paris Saint-Germain have been long term admirers of the midfielder and are reportedly planning a fresh assault to sign him in the summer.



And this time around they could find a more willing player, who has not been having the best of times at Chelsea this season.

