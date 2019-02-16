XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/02/2019 - 12:38 GMT

Didn’t Want To Go To War With Everton – Idrissa Gueye

 




Idrissa Gueye has conceded that he did not want to go to war with Everton to push for a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in January due to huge respect for the club.

Everton received two bids from PSG for the 29-year-old towards the end of the window, but the club rejected both offers and blocked the transfer.




Gueye told Everton that he wanted to return to France with PSG, but the Toffees stuck to their original stance and decided against letting him go so late in the transfer window.

PSG were keen to get some help from Gueye and wanted him to rock the boat for a transfer, but the midfielder admits that it would have been against his nature had he gone on a strike.
 


He admits that he continues to have immense respect for the club and the shirt and did not want to sully his reputation at Goodison Park.

Speaking to French sports daily L’Equipe, the midfielder said: “It is not my style or education.
 


“I have a lot of respect for Everton, I respect the shirt.

"It’s Everton who have allowed me to grow and show my strengths.

“Even in the middle of everything, I remained a professional.

"I played in games and didn’t go on strike.

“It is not my style and now even if I am a little disappointed, I will continue to give everything to Everton.”

However, Gueye is hopeful if PSG or another top European club want to sign him in the summer, Everton will not block his path.

Asked if there is an agreement between Everton and himself over next summer, Gueye said: “Nothing was said like that.

“I hope if PSG come back for me or another great European club, the club will allow me to take the step forward.”
 