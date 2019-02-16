Glen Kamara Starts – Rangers Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have revealed the team they are sending onto the Ibrox pitch to host St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership game this afternoon.



The Gers will be keen to take advantage of the fact that Celtic are playing on Sunday by closing the gap between the two teams to just three points at the top of the Premiership table.











Steven Gerrard's men have won both of their encounters against St Johnstone this season, running out 5-1 winners the last time Tommy Wright's side visited Ibrox, in September.



Gerrard selects Wes Foderingham in goal due to Allan McGregor being banned, while in defence he opts for a centre-back partnership between Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall. Ross McCrorie, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara slot into midfield, while Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent support Jermain Defoe.



The Rangers boss can look to his bench to make changes, with options available including Nikola Katic and Kyle Lafferty.



Striker Alfredo Morelos is still suspended.



Rangers Team vs St Johnstone



Foderingham, Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Barisic, McCrorie, Davis, Kamara, Candeias, Kent, Defoe



Substitutes: Firth, Halliday, Katic, Coulibaly, Middleton, Polster, Lafferty

