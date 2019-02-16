XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/02/2019 - 14:03 GMT

Glen Kamara Starts – Rangers Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs St Johnstone
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have revealed the team they are sending onto the Ibrox pitch to host St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership game this afternoon.

The Gers will be keen to take advantage of the fact that Celtic are playing on Sunday by closing the gap between the two teams to just three points at the top of the Premiership table.




Steven Gerrard's men have won both of their encounters against St Johnstone this season, running out 5-1 winners the last time Tommy Wright's side visited Ibrox, in September.

Gerrard selects Wes Foderingham in goal due to Allan McGregor being banned, while in defence he opts for a centre-back partnership between Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall. Ross McCrorie, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara slot into midfield, while Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent support Jermain Defoe.

The Rangers boss can look to his bench to make changes, with options available including Nikola Katic and Kyle Lafferty.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is still suspended.

 


Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

Foderingham, Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Barisic, McCrorie, Davis, Kamara, Candeias, Kent, Defoe

Substitutes: Firth, Halliday, Katic, Coulibaly, Middleton, Polster, Lafferty
 