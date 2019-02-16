I Feel Like I’ve Been Here Since Summer – Rangers Winter Window Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers hitman Jermain Defoe has hailed the squad at Ibrox for making him feel settled quickly and as if he has been at the club for months rather than weeks.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard swooped to take Defoe up to Scotland in the January transfer window, agreeing an 18-month loan deal with Premier League side Bournemouth.











Fans were delighted with Rangers landing a proven goalscorer and Defoe has already shown glimpses of his killer instinct during his short time in Scotland so far.



He has also fitted into the squad well and hailed his team-mates for making the switch so comfortable, along with the staff at the club.





"The squad's great. From day one I felt a part of it and even now", Defoe told Rangers TV.



"I met the squad in Tenerife [at the winter training camp], so I've not been here that long really when you think about it.





"But I feel like I've been here from the beginning of the season.



"Not just the players, also the staff, the chef, the ladies that work in the canteen.



"It's a special place and a special place to come to work every day."



Defoe is battling with Kyle Lafferty and Alfredo Morelos for regular game time in attack for Rangers.



The Gers are hoping to remain firmly on Celtic's coattails as they eye denying Brendan Rodgers' men what would be an eighth top flight title in a row.

