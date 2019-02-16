I Thought I Knew How Big Rangers Were – Gers New Boy Blown Away

Follow @insidefutbol





Jermain Defoe has revealed that, despite appreciating Rangers are a big club, he never realised the sheer size of the Gers before signing.



The veteran striker put pen to paper to an 18-month loan deal with Rangers in the January transfer window, heading north of the border from Premier League outfit Bournemouth.











Defoe's arrival delighted the Rangers faithful and the striker has already shown his goalscoring prowess in a light blue shirt.



The hitman has turned out for a number of big clubs during his career, including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham, but admits the sheer size of Rangers took him by surprise.





The Englishman says he always had a view of Rangers as a big club, but was then slapped with the experience when he joined, blowing his mind.



Defoe told Rangers TV: "I've always known how big this football club is.





"But I don't think you really understand until you actually get here.



"It's been amazing. I am happy, which is the most important thing.



"Playing for this massive club, with all the history, I think about all the players that have played before me.



"The fans are on another level to be honest.



"So yes, I'm really enjoying it. It's been good."



Defoe boasts a record of consistent goal return throughout his career and is the seventh-highest goalscorer in Premier League history.



The striker also turned out in the MLS in a short spell at Toronto FC and registered 12 goals during his stint across the pond.

