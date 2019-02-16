Liverpool and Tottenham Target Adrien Rabiot Privately Settled On Future Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Adrien Rabiot has made up his mind about joining Barcelona next summer despite interest from clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, it has been claimed.



Rabiot has not played a game since December due to his insistence on not signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and will leave the Parisians on a free transfer at the end of the season.











The midfielder received a contract offer from Barcelona in January and had all but agreed on terms with the club over a move to the Nou Camp in the summer.



However, Barcelona have been left worried by the Frenchman and his entourage’s silence on the deal over the last few weeks.





There have been claims that the midfielder has been entertaining other offers as well, but according to French daily Le Parisien, Rabiot will join the Catalan giants in the summer.



The Frenchman has told his close associates that his mind has been made up and Barcelona are the club he wants to join.





Several sides have continued to hold an interest in Rabiot, with it being claimed the player's advisers are keen to talk with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, while Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino was tipped to get in touch with the midfielder personally last month.



But Rabiot is now expected to officially tell Barcelona about his decision over the course of the next few weeks.

