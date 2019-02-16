My Cousin Said Rangers Fans Unbelievable – Gers New Boy On Another Level Supporters

Follow @insidefutbol





Jermain Defoe says his cousin, who has followed his career from the start, believes Rangers fans are indeed another level, despite the striker having turned out for well supported clubs such as Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur.



The Rangers number 9 has played for clubs with large fan bases for the majority of his career, plying his trade in front of big crowds in packed out stadiums.











Defoe began life at West Ham United, while he also had two spells at Tottenham Hotspur, sandwiched in between a stint at Portsmouth.



Sunderland fans saw Defoe's instinct for goal first hand as they filled the Stadium of Light, before he remained in the Premier League at Bournemouth.





Rangers snapped up Defoe on an 18-month loan deal in January and the striker believes Gers fans have already proven to be overwhelming.



And he admits that his cousin, who has followed his career throughout, believes they are on another level, something he himself was told when he made the move.





"I love it [seeing the passionate fans]", Defoe explained to Rangers TV.



"Everyone knows my love for Tottenham, and I went to Sunderland, and that's a working class background with the fans; the football means so much for them and I really embraced it.



"Everyone said when you come to Rangers it's on another level. And I said 'really?'.



"I said if it's another level to that then it must be something special.



"Even the other night, I got home and one of my cousins, who is staying with me, said it's unbelievable, and from when I first started as West Ham he's been to all the games.



"He just said to me, uncle, it's unbelievable.



"From when I scored the other night, the fans were singing my name from the goal all the way until we walked into the tunnel after the game.



"It's overwhelming, of course because I've not been here that long and to get that appreciation from the fans so soon, it's a special feeling and they are special people."



45,000 fans regularly pack into Ibrox to support Rangers and Defoe will be hoping he can play a role in what would be a legendary effort to stop Celtic's run of title wins.

