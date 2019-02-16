St Johnstone Players Will Think They’re Good Enough To Play For Rangers – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard believes the St Johnstone players will think they are capable of playing for Rangers after they held the Gers to a 0-0 draw at Ibrox.



Rangers were tipped to see off Tommy Wright's men in the Scottish Premiership clash to put pressure on rivals Celtic.











But the Gers struggled to land a blow on the visitors, rarely testing St Johnstone goalkeeper Cammy Bell and needing their own shot-stopper Wes Foderingham to come to the rescue.



For Gerrard, the afternoon was a big disappointment and the Rangers boss says the visitors' game plan worked and the Gers could have ended up losing the match.





He also believes the St Johnstone players will have left Ibrox fully believing they are as good as the Rangers stars.



"Credit to them – their game plan has worked and ours hasn’t. They could have went away with more than they went away with", Gerrard told Rangers TV.





"I think their players will be going away thinking ‘I’m a good as the Rangers players and I can play for Rangers no problem.’



"I’m searching for positives but I think I could probably only praise Wes for helping us get a point as it could have been worse than it was out there.



"Besides that, I am struggling to find positives on it so I am very disappointed", he added.



The draw means Rangers have only closed the gap on rivals Celtic to five points at the top of the Premiership table, but could be eight points behind if Brendan Rodgers' men can see off Kilmarnock on Sunday.

