Tottenham Scout Due To Watch Two Targets In Serie A Game

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to put in the legwork ahead of the summer transfer window and will have a scout watching AC Milan play in Serie A tonight.



Spurs have signed no players over the last two transfer windows, with boss Mauricio Pochettino being forced to depend on his existing squad.











But Tottenham could be active in the summer transfer window and they are continuing to run the rule over a number of targets.



Two AC Milan players are under the microscope for the Premier League side and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Spurs will have a scout watching the Rossoneri away at Atalanta tonight.





Tottenham want to take a close look at midfielder Franck Kessie, along with winger Suso.



The north London giants have been linked with an interest in the duo and it appears that claims they are keen are genuine.





AC Milan are not keen to sell Kessie, but could be unable to resist cashing in if a big money bid is made in the summer.



Suso meanwhile has experience of English football due to a spell at Liverpool.

