Bayern Munich Quietly Working On Swoop For Arsenal Target

Bayern Munich are already putting in work behind the scenes to position themselves as the destination of choice for Arsenal target Kai Havertz.



The 19-year-old is turning heads at Bayer Leverkusen and could well soon be the subject of an intense transfer battle.











Arsenal reportedly see the midfielder as the perfect replacement for the ageing and out-of-favour Mesut Ozil, while Barcelona have scouts tracking Havertz's progress.



But Bayern Munich are well aware of the Leverkusen star's potential and want to make sure they are in pole position to snap him up.





According to German magazine Sport Bild, the Bavarians giants are quietly putting in all the work needed to be ready to sign Havertz.



The teenager came through the youth ranks at Leverkusen and has already clocked just shy of nine appearances short of the 100 mark.





Havertz scored three goals in 30 Bundesliga games last season, but has already found the back of the net on eight occasions so far.

