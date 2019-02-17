Just Seems To Be Getting Better And Better – Premier League Legend On West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League legend Alan Shearer has hailed West Ham United talent Declan Rice, believing he is getting better and better by the week.



Rice, who had represented the Republic of Ireland in several friendly games, shifted his allegiance to England on the international stage this month.











The Hammers talent has enjoyed a meteoric rise since enjoying a breakthrough year with the first team at the London Stadium under David Moyes last season.



Despite only being 20, Rice has notched up 23 appearances in the Premier League this term and has established himself as a vital cog in Manuel Pellegrini’s regime in east London.





And in the wake of his decision to shift loyalties to England, Shearer has lauded Rice and admitted his decision will benefit the Three Lions massively.



The Premier League’s all-time leading top-scorer also claimed that Rice is getting better and better with experience and admitted he would be surprised if he does not make the England squad for the next set of friendlies.





“This is a decision that will benefit England because he seems to be getting better and better playing in that sitting midfielder role”, Shearer told Coral.



“Eric Dier is not playing on a regular basis for Tottenham.



"So I would be really, really surprised if he is not in that next England squad.



“As I said, I think he is getting better and better.



"Without doubt, the ability is there.



"He is a really, really promising youngster and he has put in some very good performances for West Ham.”



Rice, who is a product of the academy at West Ham, recently signed a long-term contract with the club that runs until 2024.



However, the Hammers may still be tested by big bids from other clubs for the talent in the summer..



