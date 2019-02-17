XRegister
06 October 2018

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/02/2019 - 21:47 GMT

Leeds United Retain Interest In Championship Star

 




Leeds United retain a serious interest in Swansea City winger Daniel James, despite missing out on the player on transfer deadline day last month.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa wanted James adding to the ranks at Elland Road and the wide-man was ready to make the move.




He had a medical with Leeds and was waiting at Elland Road for the transfer to be signed off, but it collapsed at the last minute and he returned to the Liberty Stadium.

Leeds' interest in James is far from dead though and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are still very keen on the winger.
 


The Yorkshire giants are tipped to assess the situation in the summer and could make a fresh bid to land James.

James has a further 18 months left to run on his contract at Swansea and the Welsh giants are keen to lock him down on a fresh deal.
 


Leeds were preparing to sign James on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy if promotion to the Premier League is achieved this season.
 