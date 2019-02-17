Serie A Defender Firmly On Tottenham Hotspur’s Radar As Potential Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen is firmly on Tottenham Hotspur's shortlist of targets.



Spurs are preparing to add to their squad in the summer transfer window and could lose Toby Alderweireld, who will have an active release clause of just £25m in his contract.











Tottenham are keen on Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, but are aware there is fierce competition for his signature from clubs with deeper pockets.



As such, the north London club have a shortlist of alternatives and, according to Football London, Sampdoria's Andersen is on it.





Spurs have been keeping a close eye on Andersen's progress at Sampdoria and could choose to launch a swoop for him in the summer window.



The 22-year-old has clocked 23 appearances in Serie A for Sampdoria so far this season, collecting six yellow cards along the way.





It is unclear how much money the Serie A side might be looking for in order to sell the Denmark Under-21 star in the summer and his deal in Italy runs until 2022.

