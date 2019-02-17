Shades of These Two Legends In Joao Felix – Jorge Jesus On Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Legendary Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus admits he sees shades of both Kaka and Manuel Rui Costa in Liverpool target Joao Felix.



The Benfica talent has been attracting rave reviews at the Estadio da Luz in the current campaign and Felix is beginning to be linked with a number of Europe's biggest clubs.











Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are linked with holding an interest in the Benfica star and Jesus, a former Benfica coach, believes that Felix is is a talent.



And he admits that he sees shades of two legendary midfielders in Felix, although Jesus stressed the teenager still has much to learn about the nuances of the game.





"I am surprised by Joao Felix, who will be a reference for Portuguese football", Jesus, who has just ended his stint as coach of Al Hilal, was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Noticias Ao Minuto.



"He still has a lot to learn, he still needs to realise much about the tactics and movements of the game.





"I can make comparisons with two players, Rui Costa and Kaka.



"He has a bit of both and will be an above average player."



Felix, 19, has netted seven goals in 13 Portuguese top flight appearances this season, while he has also turned out for Benfica in both the Champions League and the Europa League.

