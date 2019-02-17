Tottenham Hotspur Continuing To Track Championship Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to keep a close eye on Norwich City right-back Max Aarons amid continuing question marks over Serge Aurier and Kieran Trippier.



Spurs brought Aurier in from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window of 2017, but the Ivory Coast international has struggled to have the impact expected by the Premier League club.











Trippier has meanwhile failed to hit the heights of last term and Spurs could be in the market for another right-back in the summer.



Amidst question marks over Aurier and Trippier, Tottenham are continuing to watch Aarons closely, according to Football London.





The 19-year-old has been a key man under Daniel Farke at Norwich City this season.



Canaries boss Farke has handed Aarons 27 outings in the Championship so far this term and the full-back, who has scored twice and assisted on four occasions in the process, has helped to power a promotion push.





Norwich have Aarons under contract until the summer of 2023 and would surely be opposed to losing him if they can win promotion to the Premier League this season.

