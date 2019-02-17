Tottenham In Talks Over Summer Friendlies In Two Asian Cities

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to play their International Champions Cup matches in the summer in Singapore and China, it has been claimed.



Spurs have spent their last two pre-seasons taking part in the tournament in the United States, but could be set to head east rather than west this year.











While there is no official word from Spurs on their summer International Champions Cup plans, talks are already under way.



And, according to Football London, Tottenham are in talks over holding their matches first in Singapore and then in Shanghai, China.





In the build-up to the 2017/18 campaign, Spurs played three International Champions Cup matches, turning out in Orlando, New Jersey and Nashville.



Last summer Tottenham again headed across the pond, playing International Champions Cup games in San Diego, Pasadena and Minneapolis.





It remains to be seen when an official announcement will be made over Tottenham's plans for pre-season this coming summer.

