We Have Great Players – Rangers Star Calls For Reaction Against Kilmarnock

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has insisted the Gers must conjure a strong reaction against Kilmarnock in their next game, after their disappointing 0-0 draw against St Johnstone on Saturday.



Steven Gerrard’s men failed to score against a team that had conceded 13 goals from their previous five games during their draw with St Johnstone on Saturday at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.











Rangers enjoyed the majority of possession, but managed to have just a single shot on target as they were yet again made to rue a lacklustre display inside the opposition’s final third.



Candeias, who was withdrawn after the hour mark in Gerrard’s attempts to push for a goal by introducing Kyle Lafferty, insisted Rangers must now conjure a strong reaction against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.





The Portuguese winger admitted the team need a good performance in the Scottish Cup fifth round replay against Kilmarnock to shake off their recent disappointment against St Johnstone.



“Today is a bad day. We didn’t give a good performance and now everyone needs to look at themselves, the mistakes we made and the performance”, Candeias told Rangers TV.





“The team needs a reaction on Wednesday by putting in a great performance.



"We have great players, a great team and today is a bad day for us.”



Candeias also added the players are disappointed after failing to secure maximum points against St Johnstone and stressed they must look at their mistakes from Saturday to trump Kilmarnock in the next game.



“Of course we are disappointed as the team wanted the three points”, he continued.



“It is important we didn’t lose but this is football – sometimes you need to look at yourself for the mistakes you had in the game and, as I said before, we need a reaction on Wednesday night and we need to win and put on a great performance.”



Rangers have now failed to score in consecutive games for the first time since October after their stalemates with Kilmarnock and St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup and Premiership respectively.

