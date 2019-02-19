Andy Halliday Is Great – Mark Warburton Lavishes Praise On Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton has hailed Gers midfielder Andy Halliday as “great” and admits he is delighted to see him doing so well at the moment.



Halliday, who joined Rangers from Bradford City in 2015, worked alongside Warburton during his two-year association with the Old Firm giants.











Despite being loaned out for six months after the departure of Warburton, Halliday eventually returned and remains an active member of Steven Gerrard’s first team squad at Ibrox.



And Warburton, who has great memories of working alongside Halliday, has hailed the Gers midfielder for his mentality and commitment.





The former Gers boss admitted that he is delighted to see Halliday doing well for Rangers at the moment and stressed that he was an integral member of the squad during his stint at Ibrox.



“Halliday is great. I’m delighted seeing him doing so well and he is Rangers through and through”, Warburton told Open Goal.





“He has got something about him.



"He would ask a question, and you might slap him down and laugh and joke, but he was better it and you were better for it as a manager.



"If you put a session on and you can't answer why you are doing it then don't put it on.”



Halliday, who is capable of playing at left-back or left midfield, in addition to his natural defensive midfield role, has notched up 28 appearances in all competitions so far this term.

