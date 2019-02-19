Great If Fulham Stay Up But I’ve More Important Things To Worry About – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks has insisted his loyalties are now firmly with the Hammers ahead of their Premier League clash against his former club Fulham on Friday.



Fredericks, who spent three seasons at Craven Cottage, played an instrumental role in Fulham securing promotion from the Championship at the end of last season.











However, the full-back opted to join rivals West Ham on a free transfer last summer and shifted his allegiances to the London Stadium, despite making 114 appearances for the Cottagers.



Despite enjoying severely limited involvement due to injuries this term, Fredericks has started in each of West Ham’s last two outings and could make a third straight appearance against his former club on Friday.





And ahead of the Hammers’ derby clash with Fulham, Fredericks has told his former club that his loyalties are now firmly with the east London club.



The 26-year-old also admitted he has plenty of good memories and friends from his time at Fulham and added that it would be great if they could avoid relegation at the end of the season.





“Of course, I’d love to start on Friday night as I’ve got a lot of good memories and a lot of good friends from my time at Fulham”, Fredericks told the club’s official website.



“Obviously, it’s not going too well for them at the moment, but I’ve changed teams now and my loyalties are firmly with West Ham.



“It would be great if they could get out of trouble, but I’ve got more important things to worry about for myself than my old club.”



Fredericks, who is a product of the academy at Tottenham Hotspur, has been restricted to just six appearances in the Premier League this term.

