06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/02/2019 - 12:53 GMT

Have To Keep Him Focused – Roma Sporting Director On Nicolo Zaniolo

 




Roma sporting director Monchi has stressed the importance of protecting Arsenal target Nicolo Zaniolo and allowing him the space to develop as a young player and a person.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has taken Italian football by storm this season after a summer where Inter used him as a makeweight to sign Radja Nainggolan from Roma.




The youngster has impressed observers across the board with his technical and physical qualities and Roma want to offer him a new contract at the end of the current campaign.

Arsenal and Juventus are already lurking in the shadows to snare Zaniolo away from Roma in the future.
 


With all the hype surrounding him, Monchi admits it could be hard for the player to keep his focus as external factors will eventually come into play.

But the Roma deal-maker wants to shield Zaniolo from everything and allow him the freedom he needs to develop as a player and a human being.
 


Monchi told Sky Italia when asked about Zaniolo: “It is not easy.

“We must understand that sometimes things will happen that can’t be managed.

“But we must remain close to the player and help him grow up as a normal boy with the right head.”

Zaniolo has scored five goals and provided two assists in all competitions for Roma this season.
 