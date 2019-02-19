I’ve Never Spoken To Jurgen Klopp – Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski insists that despite having been linked with Liverpool in the past, he has never held talks with Jurgen Klopp.



The Pole has developed into a key player for Napoli since joining the club from Udinese in 2016 and has started 21 of the 24 Serie A games this season for the Italian giants.











Zielinski has often been linked with a move away from Napoli, while Liverpool have been credited with holding an interest in him for several years.



It has been suggested that Klopp is the man who has driven Liverpool's interest in the Pole, but the player says he has never spoken to the German.





He also insisted that he is enjoying working under Carlo Ancelotti this season and believes he has been improving as a player under the legendary Italian coach at the San Paolo.



“I’ve never spoken to him [Klopp]”, the midfielder was quoted as saying by Italian outlet TuttoNapoli when asked if it is true Klopp wanted him.





“I have nothing more to say and I repeat, I am very happy at Napoli.



“I am working with Ancelotti, who is amongst the best and I am learning a lot under him.



“And then we’ll see what happens.”



Zielinski has 41 caps for Poland and has turned in 126 appearances for Napoli since 2016.

