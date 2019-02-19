XRegister
Inside Futbol

19/02/2019 - 18:46 GMT

James Milner On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Bayern Munich Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Bayern Munich
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to German giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Jurgen Klopp's men have enjoyed a mini-break in the lead up to the game and spent time at a warm weather training camp in Spain; Bayern Munich meanwhile were in Bundesliga action, against Augsburg.




Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain long term absentees for Liverpool, while the big blow for the Reds is that Virgil van Dijk is suspended. Dejan Lovren is also able to play no part.

Klopp has Alisson in goal, while at the back he plumps for a centre-back partnership between Fabinho and Joel Matip. Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita will try to control midfield.

In attack, Liverpool have the familiar trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

If Klopp needs to shake things up then he has a bench full of options, including James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri.

 


Liverpool Team vs Bayern Munich

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi
 