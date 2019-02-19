Rangers Know We’ll Give Them Tough Game – Steve Clarke

Follow @insidefutbol





Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke believes that Rangers, his side's opponents on Wednesday night, know that Killie can give them a tough game.



The two sides are scheduled to take each other on in a Scottish Cup fifth round replay on Wednesday in order to decide who reaches the quarter-finals.











The last meeting between the two sides ended in a goalless draw and this time around Clarke's side visit Ibrox to decide their fate.



Clarke is confident that his team can pose problems for the Scottish giants, insisting that his players well know just how much he wants to be in the next round.





"I will put enough pressure on my players. I want to be in the next round of the cup and my players want to be in the next round of the cup", the manager told his club's official website.



"The pressure we put ourselves under will be big enough.





"I know my players are really looking forward to it.



"I think they know that by and large we will give them a tough game and try and pose them as many problems as we can.



"Hopefully we can get the result that sends our supporters home happy on Wednesday night."



Kilmarnock lost narrowly at home against Celtic at the weekend and will be keen to return to winning ways at Ibrox.

