06 October 2018

19/02/2019 - 22:30 GMT

Result Is OK – Jurgen Klopp Not Dissatisfied As Liverpool Draw With Bayern Munich

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his side's 0-0 draw at Anfield against Bayern Munich this evening ranks as a good result, even if not the dream one the Reds were hoping for.

In a tight encounter, Liverpool could not take the chances they created on home turf and were forced to settle for heading to the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie without an advantage.




Klopp feels that his side's last pass was lacking throughout the evening at Anfield, but he is happy to take the clean sheet at home and head to Germany in search of goals.

"We made life more difficult with the last pass today; about 10 or 12 times a promising situation [came to nothing]. We can play better. We should play better", Klopp said on BT Sport after the match.
 


"In the first half we had the bigger chances. I can't remember any chances for either side in the second half.

"It wasn't a Champions League night from that point of view. From a result point of view, it's OK.
 


"It's not a dream result but it's a good one", the Liverpool manager added.

The Reds were forced to deploy Fabinho as a centre-back during the clash, with Virgil van Dijk suspended and Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez unavailable.

Liverpool must now forget about the Champions League and move on to focus on their next game, which is a Premier League clash away at rivals Manchester United on Sunday.
 

 